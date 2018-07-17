Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 17)

Maria Ayre (née Johnston), 34 Coolgarry, Walsh Island, Offaly / Donegal

Maria will repose at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Sunday evening and Monday evening from 4pm until 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until removal at 2.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 3.30pm prayer service.

Olive Flynn (née Egan), The Fingerboard, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Scully (née Mangan), Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.





