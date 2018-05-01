Offaly deaths and funerals (May 1)

Anne (Babs) Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

Reposing at the home of her daughter Peggy and Alo Connolly, Kildangan, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

Hannah (Noreen) Kane (née Duffy), 2 Watson Ave, Killiney, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (1st May) in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, at 4pm. Family flowers only please donations to the Irish Cancer Society if desired.

Maureen Bracken (née Smith), 23 Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary (May) Josephine Twomey (née Fitzsimons), Dillon Street and Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Wednesday, May 2nd, at 10:00 am. Burial after in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.



