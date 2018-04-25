Offaly deaths and funerals (April 25)

Saran Dalton, Lissaniskea, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday (April 25th) to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, Please.

Noel O'Meara, Bluebell House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St.Joseph's Church, Ballinagar for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Tullamore.