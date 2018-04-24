Offaly deaths and funerals (April 24)

Patrick (Paddy) Boland, Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (April 24th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Bridie Power (née McEvoy), Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Saran Dalton, Lissaniskea, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (April 24th) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday (April 25th) to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, Please.

Noel O'Meara, Bluebell House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St.Joseph's Church, Ballinagar for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Tullamore.