Offaly deaths and funerals (April 23)

Josephine Kampff (née Byrne), Coolfin, Banagher, Offaly / Dublin

Funeral Mass on Monday 23rd at 11.00am at St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Joseph (Joe) Burke, Gurteen Ballybritt, Roscrea, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining new cemetary.

Patrick (Paddy) Boland, Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Tullamore on Monday (April 23rd) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (April 24th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Bridie Power (née McEvoy), Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Saran Dalton, Lissaniskea, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (April 24th) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday (April 25th) to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, Please.