Offaly deaths and funerals (April 19)

Noel Cooke, 9 The Terrace, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 5pm – 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Bridget (Biddy) Ward (née Ward), 87 St Columba`s Place & late of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Offaly / Tuam, Galway

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with Burial after Mass in Tuam Cemetery.

Anne Taylor (née Brewer), 27 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.15’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private on Thursday morning please.

Bridie Gonoude (née Galligan), Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:00 am. Burial after in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private Please.

Eileen Flattery (née Minnock), Kilmucklin, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Peggy Flanagan (née McLoughlin), Bethany House, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath and Late of, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 19th at 10:00am. Burial after in Clonminch Cemetery.

Mary Peters (née Ahern), Avalon, 11 College Road, Galway City, Galway / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening. Removal from her home on Friday at 3.30’oc to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig, at 6.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11'oc. followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.