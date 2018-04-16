Offaly deaths and funerals (April 17)

Noel Cooke, 9 The Terrace, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 5pm – 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Austin Daly, The Grove, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Hospital Respite Team, Newcastle West.

Bridget (Biddy) Ward (née Ward), 87 St Columba`s Place & late of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Offaly / Tuam, Galway

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam on Wednesday from 4pm until Removal at 6pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with Burial after Mass in Tuam Cemetery.

Anne Taylor (née Brewer), 27 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4’oc. to 8’oc. Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.15’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private on Thursday morning please.

Mary O'Halloran (née Robinson), Sallynoggin, Dublin / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donation Box at Rear of Church.

Jim Murray, Coolnahiley, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Colmcille's Church, Durrow for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Moran (née Hanlon), Meelaghans and late of Parnell St, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore tomorrow, Tuesday, from 4.30 o'c. until removal at 6.30 o'c. to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10 o'c., with burial after Mass in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Killeigh.