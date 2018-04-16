Offaly deaths and funerals (April 16)

Sr. Mary Hanley, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary / Coolderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Cooke, 9 The Terrace, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 5pm – 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Austin Daly, The Grove, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Hospital Respite Team, Newcastle West.