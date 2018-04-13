Offaly deaths and funerals (April 13)

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, April 14.

William (Billy) Egan, Lettybrook, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11o'clock followed by burial to Saint Flannan's Cemetery Kinnitty.

Eileen Boland (née Lloyd), 43 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Damien Flaherty, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Screggan on Saturday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. House Private On Sunday.

Kathleen Doyle (née Dinnegan), Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Friday and Saturday with Rosary each night at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.