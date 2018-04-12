Offaly deaths and funerals (April 12)

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, April 14.

Áine Keegan (née Blake), Stillorgan, Dublin/Geashill, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning (12 April) to the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome for a committal service at 12.30 pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please.

William (Billy) Egan, Lettybrook, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Thursday evening at 4.30pm till 6pm with removal to Saint Flannan's Church, Kinnitty arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11o'clock followed by burial to Saint Flannan's Cemetery Kinnitty.

Liam Gleeson, Belmont Road, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2 oc. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan on Thursday morning arriving for Mass at 11 oc. Burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery, Banagher. (via Shannon Harbour). House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to St. Lukes (Dublin) and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Joe Colgan, Thomastown Rath R42 HX76, Birr, Offaly

Removal from his home on Thursday morning arriving at Saint John Church, Rath for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial to Rath Cemetery. "House private on Thursday morning please".

Eileen Boland (née Lloyd), 43 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter Martina, 47 Pearse Park, on Thursday from 5pm until Rosry at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Beatrice Fletcher, Syngefield, Birr, Offaly

Removal from Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday at 2’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 2.15’oc. for Funeral Service at 2.30’oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.