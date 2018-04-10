Offaly deaths and funerals (April 10)

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Sr Eileen O'Donnell, Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, on Tuesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Convent Chapel on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kinnitty, Offaly

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Rose O'Hara (née King), Marian House, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Sean Guinan, Eglish, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr, Tuesday the 10th from 4 o'c. until 8 o'c. Removal on Wednesday morning from his home to St. James's Church, Eglish to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Jack Mahony, Ballyvolane, Cork/Offaly

Lying in repose at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Oliver’s Church, Ballyvolane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

Áine Keegan (née Blake), Stillorgan, Dublin/Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening (11 April) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning (12 April) to the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome for a committal service at 12.30 pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please.

William (Billy) Egan, Lettybrook, Cadamstown, Kinnitty, Offaly / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Thursday evening at 4.30pm till 6pm with removal to Saint Flannan's Church, Kinnitty arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11o'clock followed by burial to Saint Flannan's Cemetery Kinnitty.