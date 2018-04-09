Offaly deaths and funerals (April 9)

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Philomena (Phil) Murphy (née Horan), St. Francis Street, Edenderry, Offaly / Maynooth, Kildare

Removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.30pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "Little Wishes" Edenderry and OvaCare.ie.

Oliver Brady, Coolree, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning, April 9th, at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Kilshanroe for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Sr Eileen O'Donnell, Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, on Tuesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Convent Chapel on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening from 4.30 o’c until 6.30 o’c followed by removal to the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Catherine Davern, Corr na Meala, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30, arriving in The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig for Funeral Mass at 11.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose O'Hara (née King), Marian House, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Moate this Monday from 3.45pm. Removal at 6.50pm to The Church of the Holy Family Tubber arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Sean Guinan, Eglish, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr, Tuesday the 10th from 4 o'c. until 8 o'c. Removal on Wednesday morning from his home to St. James's Church, Eglish to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.