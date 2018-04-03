Offaly deaths and funerals (April 3)

Carthage Grennan - Harbour House, St. Bridget's Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Kathleen Mahon - Ballintemple, Walsh Island, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret (Maggie) McNamee (née Mooney) - Clonmore, Fahy, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital if desired. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen O'Neill (née Dunne) - 203 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Bridget McDonnell (née Mooney), 51, Gilroy Ave, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with removal to St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Friends of Tullamore Hospital, if desired.

Eileen Finlay (née O'Gorman), Patrick St, Portarlington, Offaly / Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Removal on Thursday at 11:40am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Michael's cemetery Portarlington. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Offaly Hospice. House Private On Thursday Morning Please. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis."

