Offaly deaths and funerals (April 2)

Carthage Grennan - Harbour House, St. Bridget's Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Pauline (Bam) Kennedy (née Tighe) Seffin, Birr, Offaly / Celbridge, Kildare

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Monday April 2nd, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Kathleen Mahon - Ballintemple, Walsh Island, Offaly

Funeral arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island on Monday at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret (Maggie) McNamee (née Mooney) - Clonmore, Fahy, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital if desired. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen O'Neill (née Dunne) - 203 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.