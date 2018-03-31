Offaly deaths and funerals (March 31)

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Terry Hotor, “Hilltop”, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, March 31st, from 3.30pm - 6.30pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning (April 1st) at 11.15am. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11.45am. for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI - National Council of the Blind Ireland.House Private Sunday morning please.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

William Trodd, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Teresa Ennis (née Kavanagh), Magazine Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Liturgy in the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery.

Kevin Kelly, Clara, Offaly

Private removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only donations, if desired, in the name of Kevin Kelly to Meadow House Hospice in Ealing, London, Headcase Cancer Trust and The Simon Community.

Annie Lynam (née Hogan), Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine's residence Ballykilmurry, Tullamore on Saturday from 6pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Riada House Comfort Fund.

Tora Hannevig, Clara, Offaly

Funeral will take place in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Athlone on Saturday, 31st. March, at 12.30pm, private burial afterwards in Benown Churchyard, Portlick.

Lizzy O'Grady (née Grace) Ballynowlart, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at her home all day Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Pauline (Bam) Kennedy (née Tighe) Seffin, Birr, Offaly / Celbridge, Kildare

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday April 1st from 5-7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Monday April 2nd, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Kieran P. Egan - Clondelara, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Dublin

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, Tullamore on Saturday (March 31st) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridgearriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday (April 1st) at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.