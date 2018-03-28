Offaly deaths and funerals (March 28)

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Bly Mildred Hutton Bury (née Spiller) - Brookfield, Tullamore, Offaly

Service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 28, followed by private burial. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to the National Council of the Blind or SSAFA

Madeline Rolston (née Robinson), Glendowns, Portlaoise, Laois / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 10.30am on Wednesday morning. Removal at 11.45am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem mass. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands Crematorium at 2.30 pm.

Annie Daly (née Rowney), Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Maureen Healion's residence, Spollanstown, Tullamore on Wednesday from 3:00 pm unti Rosary at 9:00 pm. Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Terry Hotor, “Hilltop”, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, March 31st, from 3.30pm - 6.30pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning (April 1st) at 11.15am. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11.45am. for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI - National Council of the Blind Ireland.House Private Sunday morning please.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.



