Offaly deaths and funerals (March 26)

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Bly Mildred Hutton Bury (née Spiller) - Brookfield, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Hophill, Tullamore at 7pm on Tuesday, March 27. Service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 28, followed by private burial. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to the National Council of the Blind or SSAFA

Bernie Mullins (née Connolly) - Clashroe, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Monday from 4pm – 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty on Tuesday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in St. Moula’s Cemetery, Roscomroe. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Oncology Unit, Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. House Private on Tuesday morning please.



