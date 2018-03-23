Offaly deaths and funerals (March 23)

William (Billy) Kershaw, Ex ESB. Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Anna McLoughlin (née Connolly), Murrough, Rahan, Offaly

Anna will repose at her home on Friday (March 23rd) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday (March 24th) to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Jimmy (Seamus) Gill, Dublin Road, Tyrrellspass, Westmeath / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 12 noon until 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Stephen's Church, Tyrrellspass at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital. House private Saturday please.



