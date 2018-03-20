Offaly deaths and funerals (March 20)

Mary O'Connor (née Hickey) - Celbridge, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin / Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

John McGrath - 15 Pound Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr on Tuesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday at 12pm.

William (Billy) Kershaw, Ex ESB. Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless's Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday from 4.30pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Noel Daly, Glenidan Court, Enfield, Meath / Daingean, Offaly

Noel will be reposing at his family home on Tuesday March 20th from 5pm with rosary at 8pm . Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Jordanstown for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Edward (Ned) Tanner, Park, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher, on Tuesday from 6pm until 7.30pm removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilrehan Cemetery, Ferbane.



