Offaly deaths and funerals (March 18)

Michael (Mick) Lyons - Fairfield, Coolock, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly



Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday (March 19) to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Priorswood arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Edenderry, Co. Offaly. Family flowers only please.

James Sherlock - Bracknagh, Offaly

Removal on Sunday arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh.

Mary O'Connor (née Hickey) - Celbridge, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin / Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

John McGrath - 15 Pound Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr on Tuesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday at 12pm.

Alice O'Riordan (née Connor) - Caherdavin, Limerick / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's funeral home, Tullamore, on Sunday from 5pm until removal at 6pm to St Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber, arriving 6.45pm. Funeral on Monday, after 11am Mass, to the adjoining cemetery.