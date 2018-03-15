Offaly deaths and funerals (March 15)

Angela Duffy (née Rabbitte) - Cooldorougha, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath



Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Commins - Corrigeen, Mountbolus, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Thursday morning arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Mountbolus for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial to Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. House private on Thursday morning please.

Mary Ryan (née Guinan) - Lucan, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning from Marymount Care Centre to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Lynda Hanlon (née Hoey) - Annaharvey, Tullamore, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Removal on Thursday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Jim Doody - Ex Tullamore Credit Union Manager and Director, Convent Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Private Removal on Friday morning to arrive in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.