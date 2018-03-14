Offaly deaths and funerals (March 14)

Kathleen Doyle (née Murphy) - 110 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Angela Duffy (née Rabbitte) - Cooldorougha, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Angela will repose at her home on Wednesday from 2pm until Removal at 6.45pm to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber arriving at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Commins - Corrigeen, Mountbolus, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Corrigeen, Mountbolus on Wednesday evening at 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Mountbolus for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial to Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. House private on Thursday morning please.