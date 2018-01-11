Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 11)

Madeline Margaret (Peg) Lochrin (née Kehely), Formerly Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly



Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, Tullamore at 11am. Private Cremation will follow.

Bridget Kelly (née Ryan), Coolfin, Banagher, Offaly / Kilkee, Clare

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Vincent Connell, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly



Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday (January 14) from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday (January 15) at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Very Rev Canon Noel Carey - Barna, Dunkerrin, Offaly / Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday, January 10 in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone from 6pm untill 9pm. Prayers at 9pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Gabriel Johnson - Daingean Road & late of Harbour Sttreet, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Eileen Bracken (née Carty) - Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday, January 11 from 3pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St.Colman's Church, Mucklagh, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining new cemetery.

Liam Wyer - Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Saturday from 5pm until removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm, followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean White - Arraghmore, Carrig, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 4pm with Removal at 5.45pm to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in The adjoining Cemetery. House Private Please. Donations if desired to Birr Community Nursing Unit or Dean Maxwell, Roscrea.