REVEALED: The number of Offaly Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks
Offaly's Covid-19 situation remained relatively stable towards the end of June and into the first week in July, figures from the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal.
In the two-week period from June 21 to July 4, Offaly recorded 74 new cases of the virus, an average of five new cases per day. This is down slightly on the six cases per day recorded in early June.
The county's incidence rate for Covid-19 is also below 100 at 94.9 per 100,000 of population. The national average at present is 115.5 per 100,000.
Donegal has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country with 545 new cases recorded between June 21 and July 4. That gives them an incidence rate of 342.4 per 100,000.
Carlow currently has the lowest rate of the virus at just 26.3 per 100,000 and 15 new cases over this two-week period.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.