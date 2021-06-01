Vaccine application portal to open for 40 to 44-year-olds

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the vaccine registration window for 40-44-year-olds will open this week.

Those aged 44 will be able to register online for their 'jab' this Wednesday with those aged 43 able to register on Thursday.

42-year-olds will be able to log on this coming Friday, with 41-year-olds on Saturday and finally, 40-year-olds on Sunday.