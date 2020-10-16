REVEALED: The exact number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in your area in Offaly this month

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from September 29 to October 12.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has almost doubled in all areas of Offaly in that time.

According to the latest incidence rate figures for that period, 64 new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the Tullamore area, resulting in a 14-day incidence rate from September 29 to October 12 of 219.5, a massive rise from the 171.5 per 100,000 figure recorded for the town on October 5. The national average is now 177.2.

This is another sharp rise for Tullamore whose incidence rate on September 28 was 96 per 100,000 after 28 cases were diagnosed in the previous two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area on September 21 was 54.9 and on September 14 it was as low as 30.9 per 100,000.

The 14-day incidence rate in the two other electoral areas in Offaly - Birr and Edenderry - are below the national average but both areas have seen sharp rises in incidence since October 5.

Edenderry had 28 cases diagnosed between September 29 and October 12, resulting in a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 of 120 per 100,000. This is a big rise from the rate of 77.2 recorded on October 5 and well above the rate of 51.4 recorded for the town at the end of last month.

In the Birr Electoral Area, the incidence rate almost doubled between October 5 and October 12. 27 cases were confirmed in the area, which covers all of West Offaly, between those dates, resulting in a rate of 106 per 100,000. While this is well below the national average, it is almost double the 57.9 figure attributed to the area as recently as October 5. At the end of September, the rate in Birr stood at 35.3 per 100,000.

Overall, the statistics confirmed by the Department of Health show the rate of Covid-19 increasing across Offaly since the beginning of the month. In the period from September 29 to October 12, 119 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the county, 64 of those in Tullamore. As of October 12, the county's overall Covid-19 rate per 100,000 was 148.5. Daily trends since October 12 suggest a slight fall in Covid-19 incidence in Offaly with a rate of 142.4 recorded on Wednesday evening.