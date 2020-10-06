How do I get a Covid-19 test?

You may need to be assessed for a COVID-19 (coronavirus) test if you are in one of these situations:

A - You suddenly experience one of these symptoms and there is no other obvious cause:

* fever

* cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

* shortness of breath

* loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

* If you develop symptoms, you should self-isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19. Phone your GP or GP out-of-hours straightaway to discuss your symptoms and whether you need a test for COVID-19.

Getting an early diagnosis means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

B - If you are a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19, you will be phoned by the contact tracing team. They will arrange a test for you. You will be tested even if you do not have symptoms.

PROCEDURE FOR ORGANISING A TEST

Phone your GP. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. The GP will assess you over the phone.

If you don't have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you. The GP out-of-hours services can also arrange testing.

Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out-of-hours services.

NEXT STEP

If your GP decides that you do not need to be tested, you will still be asked to stay home until you have had no symptoms for 48 hours.

But if you are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19, you should follow the advice to restrict your movements.

You can return to your normal activities if you:

* do not have a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or more (as long as their temperature has not been lowered by taking any form of paracetamol or ibuprofen)

* do not have a new cough

* do not live with anyone who is unwell and may have COVID-19

* have been told by a GP that your illness is caused by something else, that is not COVID-19

* have got a negative ('not detected') COVID-19 test result and have not had symptoms for 48 hours

* have not had diarrhoea for 48 hours

If your GP decides that you need to be tested, they will arrange a test for you. You will need to self-isolate while you wait for your test. The people in your household will need to restrict their movements.

Make sure your GP has the correct mobile number for you. Your test details will be sent to you by text message.

Having a test is important if your GP decides you need one. It can help you find out if you have COVID-19 and what steps you should take to avoid spreading the virus to someone else.

It can also help us to understand how far the virus is spreading and to plan for extra demand on health services.

You will get a text message with the time and location of your test. The text will include a reference number. You will need to bring this to your appointment.

If your symptoms get worse

Phone your GP if your symptoms get worse while you are waiting for your test.

If you have difficulty breathing or are feeling very unwell, call 112 or 999 and tell them about your symptoms.

You will either have your test: at a community test centre - some test centres are drive-thru - or in your home

Your test appointment will be confirmed by text message. The text will include details on where you should go and when.

Testing is by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

INFORMATION FROM HSE.IE