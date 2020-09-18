EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

EXPLAINER: Why are restaurants without clusters being closed in Dublin?

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group tracking the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan, has explained why restaurants and pubs serving food are being closed in Dublin despite no significant clusters linked to those settings. 

He took to Twitter on Friday: