COVID-19 LATEST: Almost 100 new cases in one county as Offaly sees small increase

One county has seen an increase of almost 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as Offaly records a small increase in cases according to the latest information from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of midnight Tuesday, August 25, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 164 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 28,363* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 93 were in Dublin with 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Cork, eight in Carlow, six in Waterford and six in Offaly. The remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Of the 164 cases, 83 are men and 81 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 21 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “we have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

"As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one.”