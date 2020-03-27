Lough Boora Park pleads with visitors to lessen frequency to the park at weekends

Lough Boora Discovery Park has issued a plea to visitors as they are experiencing a high degree of visits at certain times of the weekends.

According to its Facebook page, the Park is reporting that many people are looking to use the well-loved park and at times, they are experiencing capacity issues in the car park.

They advise visitors that if the car park is at full capacity, it will be indicated to move away from the area, including not parking on the roadside, and to visit at another time. “This may include Gardai being present if this is the case," they wrote.

Users are asked to follow the instructions and be mindful of social distancing protocols of at least 2 metres apart. Due to high demand, they are also requesting people to lessen their frequency to the park on the weekend in general, so that they can prevent build ups of people and keep everyone safe, and the well-loved park available.