Home haircuts, outside classroom and finding joy in the simple things

I had a terrible flash back to my confirmation when I peeked into the kitchen and saw a heap of hair on the floor and my husband cutting one of the boys’ hair!

I had a cut my own fringe a few days before my confirmation and I still cringe when I look at the photos. Thankfully, the boys will not be out in public, I would say, for a long number of weeks, I thought as I took over the clippers to finish out what had already been started. I really should have looked up on Youtube how to do this as I finished off the youngest boys’ hair! John in Smyth’s Barber will be appalled at me when I do finally bring the boys in for their haircuts after we come out of confinement.

So where are we now? It changes every day as we try and find some ‘normality’. We are not quite there in our house but we are working towards it every day. Last week, there was notification that I was going to be added to another WhatsApp group for the boys’ school work and the setting of a see saw account to be filled with work later in week.

I am glad, to be honest, the boys will have some school work to do and I am looking forward to having this work to anchor the morning for them. However, no two families are the same and it’s not black and white. So, just do what your family is able to do and don’t worry about getting it all done.

Some parents are struggling to keep kids entertained, foraging for ideas. Last week, I did have a moment where I thought how I am supposed to bake all these cakes, teach the kids all these life skills, read them stories, keep them moving and hold down a full time job.

However, as I write this, my youngest boy is sitting beside me with a pen and a piece of paper, writing a letter for the postman while the older two are outside pulling down an old shed in the garden. There, we found some little treasures – an old homemade skate, a medicine bottle, a bird’s nest and an injured butterfly.

Another thing the boys enjoyed was moving their classroom outside while the weather was nice after noise complaints from other little co-workers. The little hand written notes from one of the boys left under my standing desk and some facetime for the boys with their school friends has helped with the isolation. Skype calls to Granddad has helped a little bit with missing their grandparents and bedtime stories over video calls by my sisters are being mooted for later in the week. These were some of the little joys that I had recently.

Enjoy the little things if you can because there are some people who can’t. They are terrified because they are parents of vulnerable children, people with elderly parents, healthcare workers with young families, they are parents working from home while minding children or they have just lost their jobs and don’t know how to pay their bills.

So where are we? It all changes every day. Enjoy a walk if you can, stand in your garden and enjoy the sunshine, if you can. Remember your social distance and stay at home if you can. Please keep in touch via @kogog, email Karen.ogrady@iconicnews.ie or WhatsApp your photos or stories to (087) 3751974. I would love to hear from you as we are all in this together.