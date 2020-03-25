Screggan woman offers to pick up deliver food and medication for pets

A Screggan woman who runs a pet sitting service is offering to pick up and deliver food or medications to pet owners who are self isolating due to the coronavirus.

Gemma James, who has been operating the pet sitting service since 2016, comes to the home of the pet owner while they are away and she feeds the animals, walks the dogs and returns them to their home. So the animal is in its own environment and she says ‘’much happier.’’

Gemma says she will be only too willing to pick up any supplies for animals, she will leave them at the door so there is no need to worry about coming into contact with her. ‘’’I will just ring the bell and leave the supplies there,’’ she says.

This is a free service as Gemma says she wants to help out during this time.

If you want to avail of her ring 087 273 2914 or send her a message on Facebook on Offaly Pet Service.