Over 60,000 people have responded to Ireland's call by registering with the HSE

Over 60,000 people have registered to join the HSE in the battle against Covid-19.

This clearly highlights the support that the people of Ireland have for our health services at this critical juncture for which we are truly grateful.

Anne Marie Hoey, HSE National Director for Human Resources said “we want to thank all who have been in contact to assist our health services in answering the call in such numbers through the 'Be on Call for Ireland' initiative. The HSE are now analysing all the information from the registrations, and we ask for your continued patience. If you have registered, we may be in contact, please bear with us.”

At present the HSE are particularly focused on recruiting health care professionals who are not providing health care in any health care setting already, and are available to work immediately. This is the group we are contacting with first and interviews have already started on doctors and nurses in this category.

This is a changing, complex environment and a challenging task. Our priority is to build capacity to meet a demand that we are working to assess.

The HSE are focusing on getting people job ready so they can meet the demand as the number of confirmed cases arises.

Staff working in the medical sector on a part time basis are urged to consult with their management about increasing hours in the coming weeks.

All those who registered who are doctors, nurses, work in relevant medical laboratory areas or ambulance staff, but who are not currently working in health care to ensure that they have their phone at hand so that they can answer the call.

The HSE will continue to capture all volunteer information and continue to encourage all health professionals who are not already providing care in a public or private capacity to register their interest on www.hse.ie/oncall