Coronavirus concerns prompt early return from US for Tullamore students

TULLAMORE secondary school students currently in the United States are coming home four days early.

Twenty girls from the Sacred Heart School travelled to Chandler, Arizona, last Tuesday and were due to return next Thursday.

However, due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus and the decision of Seton Catholic Prep school in Chandler to suspend external activities, they will now fly home on Sunday evening.

The Tullamore group fly from the Arizona state capital, Phoenix, to Heathrow, and from there to Dublin.

Chandler, which is a large town in the Phoenix metropolitan area, has developed a number of links with Tullamore through the Sister Cities programme, including an annual visit by students from the Sacred Heart School.

The Tullamore girls stay with host families and attend classes at Seton Catholic school for a number of days.

The Tullamore group were due at the school on Monday but Seton Catholic announced on Friday that it will be closed that day.

Members of the high school’s athletics club were told all practices scheduled for Friday and Monday were cancelled.

The Sacred Heart School trip coincides each year with the St Patrick’s Day parade in Phoenix.

Most of the Tullamore students are in Transition Year.

In exchange, students from the Chandler school travel to Tullamore.

The link has grown strongly since 2013 and Tullamore representatives, including members of the County Council, have visited Chandler.

On this occasion representatives of the council were due to travel to Chandler on Thursday but the trip was cancelled.