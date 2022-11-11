Roscrea Christmas Raffle for Mary's Meals charity planned

Christmas raffle in Roscrea
A Christmas Raffle will take place in Roscrea on Tuesday, December 20 in aid of Mary’s Meals.
With a range of unique prizes on offer, tickets are €2 each or 3 for €5. Tickets are available from Phelans Siopa, Ballaghmore; Byrnes Shop, Dunkerrin; Toohers Shop, Kinnitty or directly from Mary Heffernan, Margaret Ryan, Patricia Gleeson or Angela Moore.
Donations can be made online at Tipp-Off Christmas Raffle Mary's Meals (marysmeals.ie) It costs just €18.30 to feed a child in a place of education for an entire school year through Mary’s Meals Your support would be greatly appreciated
