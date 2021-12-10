BabyMoon Baby Shop - Tullamore's dedicated nursery store

Baby Moon Baby Shop is Tullamore's dedicated nursery store. Located at Unit 18 Cloncollig Industrial estate, R35 XE03.

The shop, which opened on June 9 in 2020, is packed full of essentials for your baby. The stylish store offers dedicated free parking for expecting mums to be, right outside the shop.

Items in the store include strollers, buggies, child car seats, cots, clothing, changing bags and lots more.

As parents of three girls, the youngest born during the pandemic, owners Barry and Grace Mooney have a wealth of knowledge and experience. They understand what a daunting experience it can be – especially for first time parents.

Baby Moon Baby Shop has a fantastic user-friendly website with their full range of products available to order straight to your door or pick up in store.

Their customers really enjoy the fact they can spread the cost of their purchase. Baby Moon Baby Shop offer a deposit, interest free instalment option. This can even be done from the comfort of your own home as payments can be taken over the phone.

The key brands stocked by Baby Moon Baby Shop include, iCandy, Uppababy, Bugaboo, Cybex, Silver Cross, Maxi Cosi, Sleepyhead, Angelcare, Shnuggle & Snuzpod.

To make life easier and as stress free as possible for ‘parents to be’ the team at Baby Moon Baby Shop also offer a free pram building service. Taking as much stress away from parents at an already stressful time is something that their customers really appreciate.

The name Baby Moon Baby Shop comes from the newest trend among expectant mothers-to-be who often go on a pamper day prior to the birth of their baby, in other words a Babymoon. Moon is also a play on Barry and Grace’s surname Mooney.

If you want to find out more about Baby Moon Baby Shop then log onto their website www.babymoonbabyshop.ie. You can also find them on Instagram and Facebook. They reach out to parents through their social media and give daily updates.

Baby Moon Baby Shop is located at Unit 18 Cloncollig Industrial Estate, past the King Oak shop, continue around the corner and the store is on your right. (Opposite Midland Veterinary)

You can find them at their Eircode location: R35 XE03