Tullamore school aids animal charity

Children of Charleville NS delivering the parcels to the OSPCA
CHILDREN at an Offaly primary school have pulled out all the stops to help our animal cousins in the lead up to Christmas.
Students at Charleville National School in Tullamore recently collected bags upon bags of pet food for the Offaly Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).
It was lovely to see Colette and Jane from OSPCA again this year when they came to collect the food.
More than one trip was necessary it is understood.
