Tullamore Credit Union now offering new services to business customers

THOUGH primarily viewed as a personal and mortgage lender, Tullamore Credit Union is offering new services to businesses.

So stated the manager of the credit union at the Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, of which the credit union are the main spnonors.

Paul Shaw revealed the credit union is now offering secured business loans up to €300,000 for up to 25 years.

“It's tax deadline time of the year and if you are facing a big tax bill and want an affordable way to finance it please come and talk to us,” advised Mr Shaw.

“We have a great offering in SME and agri loans and that is part of the reason why we are sponsoring events like this,” he outlined.

The speaker said that Tullamore Credit Union will celebrate 60 years in existence next year and they are planning a whole host of events to mark the occasion.

“We will be supporting local business and promoting local talent as part of those events,” outlined the credit union chief.

Mr Shaw paid tribute to all the award winners and the nominees in each of the categories as well as the awards organising committee.

He also welcomed the credit union's ambassador for 2022/'23, athletics star, Mark Milner.

At the conclusion of the awards Noel McCann, a member of the Tullamore Christmas Lights committee, said lights would be going ahead as normal this year thanks to the generosity of the local business community.

But he said that the committee was still seeking donations and would be very grateful for any sponsorship received.