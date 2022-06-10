Search

10 Jun 2022

Offaly needs concrete jobs and less of the Just Transition talking shops

Offaly needs concrete jobs and less of the Just Transition talking shops

Offaly needs concrete jobs and less of the Just Transition talking shops

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

10 Jun 2022 1:21 PM

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has reiterated her call for a definitive date to be provided on when Ireland will receive the promised pledge of €84 million from the EU Just Transition Fund.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after attending a conference entitled 'Just Transition', which took place in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. The event was organised by The Diversity Europe Group of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) in partnership with Irish Rural Link, and was attended by, among others, Kieran Mulvey, the Just Transition Commissioner.

Deputy Nolan said that she was there to raise a number of the points she had highlighted in her submission to the Department of the Environment’s Consultation on the EU Just Transition Fund and the development of a draft Territorial Just Transition Plan:

“While I welcome the fact that creating jobs was on today’s agenda, the plain fact remains that we have been talking about the need to do this for well over five years now with next to nothing to show for it in terms of large scale, concrete employment opportunities,” Deputy Nolan said.

Skills training critical for Offaly's 'just transition' from peat economy

“We are also no closer to knowing when the EU will be in a position to provide Ireland and more specifically, Offaly, Laois and the midland region with the €84 million from the Just Transition Fund.”

“I have received no firm assurances, following today’s conference, that Offaly will be prioritised in terms of a funding distribution mechanism being put in place to ensure the money will be targeted to those areas that have experienced the greatest level of negative economic impact rather than on territorial coverage per se.”

“The need for such assurances to be provided is a point that I have made repeatedly, including in my submission to the department’s own consultation process.”

“Talk is all well and good, but it won’t pay the mortgages or the bills for the people that I represent; people who are completely disillusioned by the Just Transition agenda and its inability to translate green rhetoric into economic growth and full-time jobs,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media