JOB ALERT: Motor Vehicle Technician wanted at Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Aftersales, are currently looking to hire an experienced technician.
Applicant must be 4th year or fully qualified.
The ideal candidate must be experienced in servicing and repairing vehicles, vans and light commercials. This person must be familiar with and experienced in fault finding and computer diagnostics.
Full clean drivers’ licence is essential
Good communication skills
Start date – Immediately
Salary to be discussed during interview stage
To apply please send your CV and cover letter to Fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie
