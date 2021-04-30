Kick start home improvements for lasting results now and into the future

As we spend more time at home, many people are using this opportunity to make home improvements.

One of the most important parts of any major refurbishment project is choosing the right heating system. Many systems, particularly older ones, are less efficient, which can lead to unnecessary costs and excess emissions. Switching to a modern Calor Gas heating system gives you greater flexibility and takes the hard work out of heating your home.

It can be hard to know how to go about getting the best value for money when choosing a heating system. Local Calor Home Energy Consultant Eddie Byrne (pictured below) is on hand to answer any questions and advise homeowners across Co. Offaly about their home energy needs.

Now is a great opportunity to upgrade your home energy system. Being prepared means making sure you have the best heating system in place, powering your home. The ideal heating system is flexible, cost effective and as clean as possible.

Homeowners that choose Calor, can enjoy the instant controllable heat it gives, hot water on demand, controllable cooking. Enjoying the warmth of a real flame fire, at the click of a button, without any of the ashes.

Using modern gas boiler technology can also have a dramatic impact on house value. Features such as heating controls and zoning can have a significant impact on your energy efficiency, with these two features alone capable of improving the BER rating.

Switching to gas also offers greater security, as unlike oil, gas cannot be stolen from tanks.

By switching over to Calor, Ireland’s largest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) provider, before 31st May, you could qualify for a free boiler*.

Calor Home Energy Consultant Eddie Byrne will work with Registered Gas Installers in your local area to deliver your home heating solution safely. To do this, Calor and our local installers are ensuring every possible procedure and safety measure is in place.

For more information on switching to LPG or BioLPG, our renewable gas and our free boiler offer, log on to www.calorgas.ie or call 1850 812 450.

*terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 31.05.21