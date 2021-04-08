Little Scholars - caring for children in a stimulating and happy environment

Here at Little Scholars, we provide a caring and stimulating environment which cater for very happy children we pride ourself in our inclusive and diverse curriculum which promotes the learning and development of each child in accordance with their individual needs and interests.

Our service caters for all age groups, from babies of 6 months to school age children up to the age of 12 years. We have a fully qualified childcare team who pride themselves in continuous training resulting in a high standard given to the children in our care.

We are blessed and fortunate to have such wonderful staff, parents and children who attend our service. We encourage interaction and involvement with all families in order to ensure positive relationships and experiences for the child.

We have limited spaces available for our 2021 ECCE classes in September, please contact us for more details.

We also provide an after- school service for school aged children, for any queries, please contact Yvonne/ Trisha on 0579339745 or email infolschoars@gmail.com