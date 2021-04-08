Little Haven Education Centre looks forward to a Summer of laughter and learning

LITTLE Haven Education Centre is looking forward to a summer of fun, laughter and learning with all their children in their state of art premises in Syngefield Birr, just off the Kinnitty road.

Anne Bergin and Anthony Flood, along with their great team of energetic and hardworking staff, have so many new ideas planned to continue to meet the growing and emerging interests of all the boys and girls.

The team at Little Haven love what they do. When you step inside the door you can feel the fun, excitement and warmth everywhere. Everyday is an adventure at Little Haven. You never know what's going to happen tomorrow.

'We only have qualified staff in our loving caring classes and the relationship and trust between parents, children and teachers is the key to our success. Teachers who have studied hard for their childcare qualifications want to work with and love to work with children. They understand the abilities, needs and limitations to the appropriate age of the children. Patience and understanding the individual needs are key to running a successful facility,' says Anne.

'I believe that parents should take their time when choosing their childcare/educare provider. Visit many places, many times, and ask as many questions as you can before making this very important decision. Ask other parents for their views and recommendations.' Anne advises.

Other features of Little Haven Education Centre are the amazing indoor play area called the Jungle Room. To see the smiles and excitement of the children playing freely is brilliant. In our Irish climate this is very important space. On our warm dry days the children now have a fantastic time in our newly revamped outdoor play area. On those fine days the all weather surface in the outdoor play arena allows children play to their hearts content in a safe and fun environment. Exercise and play mix seamlessly. The Music and Dance Room is also a big favourite, with its full length mirrors, disco lights, and a huge array of musical instruments. You would wish you were young again.

It is very important that children move to different spaces during the day. This stimulates the children and has a very positive effect on their learning. They move spaces many times a day. Little Haven have three separate sleep rooms, for different age groups. All have sound monitors and night vision CCTV to allow for peaceful supervised naps when required. There are hand washing sinks in every room, and each class room has adjoining mini toilets. For parents peace of mind and children's security, Little Haven has the latest in CCTV technology installed in the rooms.

Early Years Care & Education is one the foundations of our children’s future. Children have the most amazing ability to learn, and education starts in Little Haven from six months onwards. Education must be fun and exciting. The team have been very busy introducing a curriculum of education for all ages. "We continually follow and work with the Siolta National Quality Framework for Early Childhood Education, and Aistear Early Childhood Curriculum Framework. We also ensure that all our policies & procedures & practices meet all the Standards as set out by the various Government Bodies who inspect us eg An Pobal, Dept of Skills & Education, Environmental Health Services, and An Tusla the Child & Family Agency. We have updated all our policies to meet the newly revised Child Care Act 1991 (Early Years Services ) Regulations 2016. Our children are actively involved in the planning and implementing of the daily activities.

The Afterschool Club is another addition to the services that Little Haven offers. They provide collection service from Birr National schools, for busy working parents. All homework is assisted, supervised and completed before the fun begins. The Breakfast Club includes drop off service also. While on holidays from National School children can avail of the various clubs on offer.

Little Haven Education Centre is registered to facilitate applications for the new two year ECCE Free Preschool Scheme, TEC Scheme, CETS Scheme and the CCSP Scheme.

If you require details on any of the above or any other aspect relating to your children's early years care & education, you can phone to arrange to drop in for a chat and a full tour.

Little Haven is now taking enrolments for ECCE Free Preschool Entry in September 2021. Limited places available, so booking is advisable.