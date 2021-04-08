Nóiníní Beaga Naíonra celebrates tenth anniversary

Nóiníní Beaga Naíonra is an Irish language preschool based in Birr and will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year. Since opening its doors back in 2011, almost 200 children have attended and learned the Irish language through immersion (being surrounded by the language), play, songs, rhymes and stories. We provide the National Childcare Scheme and ECCE scheme to children aged from 2 years and 8 months. Most children will complete 2 years with us before attending primary school.

This year, we have 5 staff members who have many years of experience working with children and who provide a wide range of learning experiences to the children in our care. We have two large classrooms which can cater for up to 44 children, a large outdoor space to the rear and safe parking to the front. Through the ECCE scheme we provide the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) which is a programme of supports designed to ensure that children with disabilities can access the mainstream pre-school setting and can participate fully in the pre-school curriculum alongside their peers.

In January and February 2021, Nóiníní Beaga remained closed under level 5 restrictions, but for the múinteoirí, tuismitheoirí agus páistí of Nóiníní Beaga it was a time where we experienced and embraced remote learning and partnership with parents on a different level. We used WhatsApp and Zoom daily and weekly to share our plans for the children’s learning at home, read stories, share activities, sing songs and help to keep everyone in good spirits during lockdown. The staff were very innovative and, although it wasn’t the same as being together in a classroom, did their best to communicate and engage with every child in their care.

Looking forward, we are opening our enrolment book for September 2021. There are limited places available in both junior and senior rooms.

The naíonra operates from 9am until 12pm Monday to Friday throughout the school year. In lieu of an open day this year, we are hoping to do a remote tour of our service with interested parents. The purpose of a tour is to give parents the opportunity to virtually explore the indoor and outdoor spaces of the preschool, to speak to staff and perhaps other parents and to gain more knowledge about the benefits of a second language and the activities and resources that are available at our service.

To enrol your child for September 2021, please contact Eimear Ní Ógáin on (087) 9303287 or (057) 9169738. For further information on the services we provide, please see our website www.noininibeaga.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, where we post regularly.