JOB ALERT: W K Fayle Hardware and Home Furnishings are hiring in Birr
SALES EXECUTIVE/ RETAIL MERCHANDISER
W K Fayle Hardware and Home Furnishings, Birr, are recruiting for the above position.
Applicants must have:
retail store sales experience at near management level,
high degree of self-motivation and ambition
very strong and creative Merchandising skills,
proficiency in all Microsoft packages,
excellent interpersonal, communication and organisational skills.
All applications and CV are invited by email only to info@milneodwyer.ie
