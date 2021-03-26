JOB ALERT: W K Fayle Hardware and Home Furnishings are hiring in Birr

SALES EXECUTIVE/ RETAIL MERCHANDISER

W K Fayle Hardware and Home Furnishings, Birr, are recruiting for the above position.

Applicants must have:

 retail store sales experience at near management level,

 high degree of self-motivation and ambition

 very strong and creative Merchandising skills,

 proficiency in all Microsoft packages,

 excellent interpersonal, communication and organisational skills.

All applications and CV are invited by email only to info@milneodwyer.ie