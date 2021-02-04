JOB ALERT: Full Time Operations Administrator required

Full Time Operations Administrator required

Based in Portlaoise.

The job includes:

Generating reports, database management, answering phones and general office duties

The work is varied, challenging, requires good organisational skills and high attention to detail

Previous administration experience is required and proficiency in MS Office, Outlook and use of an enterprise specific IT system for work allocation, recording and reporting is essential.

Working hours are 40 hours per week,8:30 to 5:00pm Monday to Friday

Reply with CV to The Leinster Express Box No. 3535