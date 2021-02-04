Sponsored
JOB ALERT: Full Time Operations Administrator required
Full Time Operations Administrator required
Based in Portlaoise.
The job includes:
Generating reports, database management, answering phones and general office duties
The work is varied, challenging, requires good organisational skills and high attention to detail
Previous administration experience is required and proficiency in MS Office, Outlook and use of an enterprise specific IT system for work allocation, recording and reporting is essential.
Working hours are 40 hours per week,8:30 to 5:00pm Monday to Friday
Reply with CV to The Leinster Express Box No. 3535
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on