JOB ALERT: Carey Glass has a number of vacancies

Carey Glass UC has the following vacancies:

General Operatives & CNC Operators

Bentler

Vertimax

SLP

Toughening Plants

Successful Candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to overtime and work well as part of a team.

CNC experiences a distinct advantage.

Key Responsibilities:

Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader

Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard

Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets

Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.

We offer:

Work in a multinational team

Opportunities for professional development

Closing date for applications: Friday 12th February 2021

Please send applications to hr@careyglass.com