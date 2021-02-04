Sponsored
JOB ALERT: Vacancy for Part Time Office Administrator at Carroll Quarries
Carroll Quarries are currently seeking an experienced Part Time Office Administrator for our office based in Castletown, Co Laois. Working hours will vary based on the company needs and will include Saturday work.
The individual will be responsible for general office duties, assisting and working closely with all departments of the company. Must be computer literate and have strong organisational skills.
Interested applicant can apply with CV to sonya@carrollquarries.com
