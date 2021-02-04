JOB ALERT: Staff Nurse required for Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services

Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services provide Residential and Day Services to people with an Intellectual Disability. We are looking for candidates who are committed to supporting people with disabilities and their families, in a person centred, community based, socially inclusive manner in accordance with our core values and ethos and underpinned by quality, best practice and research.



Applications are invited for the following position.

STAFF NURSE

Residential Services, St Anne’s, Roscrea

1-2 year fixed term contracts

Full Time/Part time & Relief

Req:21258

Along with the ability to carry out all duties detailed in the job description, photocopies of the following must be attached to your application, otherwise regrettably, we are unable to shortlist ;

Up to date NMBI Registration

Full Clean Valid Driving licence

Applicants should:

Be registered with NMBI – essential

Have RNID qualification - desirable

Have proven organisational, leadership, communication, interpersonal and teambuilding skills

Be committed to pro actively supporting service users in their daily lives and choices through a person centred approach

Have an organisational commitment to lead through the Daughters of Charity values and vision

Have a Full Clean valid Driving Licence

Applicants should possess Level 1 behavioural competencies of DOCDSS competency framework as set out in the job description.

Informal enquiries to CNM3 Josephine Cleary 086 8239576/ 086 8377941

“A panel may be formed from which future staff nurses positions may be filled”

Please apply online through our website www.docservice.ie

We are unable to shortlist Applications, unless the following is submitted by all Candidates, including internal Staff:

Fully Completed Application form and a copy of relevant qualifications detailed on the advert in one PDF document

CVs will not be shortlisted



Closing date for receipt of applications:

Thursday 11th February 2021

Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services is an equal opportunities employer