Business development manager appointed at Tullamore training firm

Salutem Advisory and Training, based in Axis Business Park, Tullamore have announced the appointment of Antonia Smyth as Business Development Manager.

Antonia has over 15 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and event management within the hospitality sector. It is with this experience, she has formed a great understanding of customer needs and providing exceptional customer service.

Living and working in Tullamore, she has formed many local connections over the years, which will help with spreading the word within her new role!

Within Salutem Advisory & Training, Antonia will be working with a team of expert trainers, alongside Managing Director, Breda Colgan. Breda is a qualified nurse and Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental Management Consultant, with nearly two decades of experience across various sectors.

Going forward, Antonia will be a crucial addition to Salutem A&T's event management services, once concerts, events and public gatherings can commence again.

Antonia will be overseeing the booking and management of training courses such as Manual Handling, First Aid Responder (formerly Occupational First Aid), Basic First Aid, Fire Training, Employee Induction, Forklift training, Driver CPC, Abrasive Wheels – to name just a few. If you are looking to arrange training for your team, and want to keep it local – get in touch with Antonia who will be happy to discuss options and availability.

Now offering a number of training courses and consultancy services online, Antonia will be supporting companies in obtaining relevant and required training to remain compliant with Health and Safety legislation. Online training is the cost and time-efficient way to execute training for your employees going forward.

During the current pandemic, Salutem A&T have continued to offer essential training, risk assessments, remote employee inductions along with consultancy services. Some of these courses have been offered through blended learning modules involving both online and classroom-based training following all government guidelines.

In order to adapt to current demands, Salutem A&T are now offering businesses COVID-19 Compliance support and mentoring as well as helping businesses and organisations develop ‘Business COVID Response Plans’ which are now a Health and Safety requirement for all businesses by law.

Salutem A&T are well-placed to support businesses during these difficult times due the vast amount of experience it has gained over many years in all areas or occupational, health, safety and environmental management. They are continuing to offer businesses and organizations 24-hour support, 7 days a week we all work through government restrictions.

If your team require training, or your company needs support or advice in any areas of occupational health & safety, keep your connections local and contact Antonia at Salutem Advisory & Training today on 057 93 50026 / training@salutemadvice.com or visit www.salutemadvice.com